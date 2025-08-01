Aventa Price (AVENT)
Aventa (AVENT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 45.48K USD. AVENT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AVENT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVENT price information.
During today, the price change of Aventa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aventa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aventa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aventa to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-77.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-81.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aventa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-5.61%
-79.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aventa is a game changing crypto project that transforms the Web3 ecosystem with secure, AI-powered, multi-blockchain utilities, all seamlessly integrated into the flagship EVM based Aventa Chain. Utilities include an advanced AI chat bot (with features such as image generation, basic chart analysis etc), a contract scanner, a P2E game, NFTs and many more not yet announced. Aventa is looking to create the new generation of AI blockchain integration
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Aventa (AVENT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVENT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AVENT to VND
₫--
|1 AVENT to AUD
A$--
|1 AVENT to GBP
￡--
|1 AVENT to EUR
€--
|1 AVENT to USD
$--
|1 AVENT to MYR
RM--
|1 AVENT to TRY
₺--
|1 AVENT to JPY
¥--
|1 AVENT to ARS
ARS$--
|1 AVENT to RUB
₽--
|1 AVENT to INR
₹--
|1 AVENT to IDR
Rp--
|1 AVENT to KRW
₩--
|1 AVENT to PHP
₱--
|1 AVENT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AVENT to BRL
R$--
|1 AVENT to CAD
C$--
|1 AVENT to BDT
৳--
|1 AVENT to NGN
₦--
|1 AVENT to UAH
₴--
|1 AVENT to VES
Bs--
|1 AVENT to CLP
$--
|1 AVENT to PKR
Rs--
|1 AVENT to KZT
₸--
|1 AVENT to THB
฿--
|1 AVENT to TWD
NT$--
|1 AVENT to AED
د.إ--
|1 AVENT to CHF
Fr--
|1 AVENT to HKD
HK$--
|1 AVENT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 AVENT to MXN
$--
|1 AVENT to PLN
zł--
|1 AVENT to RON
лв--
|1 AVENT to SEK
kr--
|1 AVENT to BGN
лв--
|1 AVENT to HUF
Ft--
|1 AVENT to CZK
Kč--
|1 AVENT to KWD
د.ك--
|1 AVENT to ILS
₪--