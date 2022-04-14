Aver AI (AVER) Tokenomics

Aver AI (AVER) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Aver AI (AVER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Aver AI (AVER) Information

Aver is the leading DeFAI (Decentralized Finance + Artificial Intelligence) platform, empowering anyone—from individuals to businesses—to effortlessly create, train, and deploy powerful on-chain AI agents. By merging the simplicity of a no-code interface with the security and transparency of blockchain technology, Aver makes it possible to automate and optimize complex workflows across DeFi, NFTs, and various on-chain operations.

Official Website:
https://aver.co/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.aver.co/

Aver AI (AVER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aver AI (AVER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 11.94K
$ 11.94K$ 11.94K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 97.77M
$ 97.77M$ 97.77M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.22K
$ 12.22K$ 12.22K
All-Time High:
$ 0.04592821
$ 0.04592821$ 0.04592821
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00007534
$ 0.00007534$ 0.00007534
Current Price:
$ 0.00012215
$ 0.00012215$ 0.00012215

Aver AI (AVER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Aver AI (AVER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AVER tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AVER tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AVER's tokenomics, explore AVER token's live price!

AVER Price Prediction

Want to know where AVER might be heading? Our AVER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.