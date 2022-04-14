Aver AI (AVER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aver AI (AVER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aver AI (AVER) Information Aver is the leading DeFAI (Decentralized Finance + Artificial Intelligence) platform, empowering anyone—from individuals to businesses—to effortlessly create, train, and deploy powerful on-chain AI agents. By merging the simplicity of a no-code interface with the security and transparency of blockchain technology, Aver makes it possible to automate and optimize complex workflows across DeFi, NFTs, and various on-chain operations. Official Website: https://aver.co/ Whitepaper: https://docs.aver.co/ Buy AVER Now!

Aver AI (AVER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aver AI (AVER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.94K $ 11.94K $ 11.94K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 97.77M $ 97.77M $ 97.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.22K $ 12.22K $ 12.22K All-Time High: $ 0.04592821 $ 0.04592821 $ 0.04592821 All-Time Low: $ 0.00007534 $ 0.00007534 $ 0.00007534 Current Price: $ 0.00012215 $ 0.00012215 $ 0.00012215 Learn more about Aver AI (AVER) price

Aver AI (AVER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aver AI (AVER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVER's tokenomics, explore AVER token's live price!

