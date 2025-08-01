Avery Games Price (AVERY)
Avery Games (AVERY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 109.23 USD. AVERY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Avery Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Avery Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Avery Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Avery Games to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-35.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-29.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Avery Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Avery Games is a Web3 gaming platform that leverages blockchain technology to grant players true ownership of digital assets, such as weapons, armor, and collectibles. This enables a player-driven economy where in-game items can be freely bought, sold, or traded independently of game developers. The platform emphasizes interoperability, allowing assets to be utilized across multiple games within the Avery ecosystem, thereby enhancing their value and fostering a cohesive community. Avery Games also empowers its community by enabling players to influence game development through feedback and governance mechanisms facilitated by the $AVERY token. The flagship title, Avery Sword, is a side-scrolling action game that integrates these principles, offering features such as monster hunting, armor upgrades, and a unique merge mechanic for weapons.
