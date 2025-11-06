Avici (AVICI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.99 $ 1.99 $ 1.99 24H Low $ 2.7 $ 2.7 $ 2.7 24H High 24H Low $ 1.99$ 1.99 $ 1.99 24H High $ 2.7$ 2.7 $ 2.7 All Time High $ 2.7$ 2.7 $ 2.7 Lowest Price $ 0.446813$ 0.446813 $ 0.446813 Price Change (1H) +3.27% Price Change (1D) +26.20% Price Change (7D) +85.71% Price Change (7D) +85.71%

Avici (AVICI) real-time price is $2.69. Over the past 24 hours, AVICI traded between a low of $ 1.99 and a high of $ 2.7, showing active market volatility. AVICI's all-time high price is $ 2.7, while its all-time low price is $ 0.446813.

In terms of short-term performance, AVICI has changed by +3.27% over the past hour, +26.20% over 24 hours, and +85.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Avici (AVICI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.75M$ 34.75M $ 34.75M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.75M$ 34.75M $ 34.75M Circulation Supply 12.90M 12.90M 12.90M Total Supply 12,899,985.182595 12,899,985.182595 12,899,985.182595

The current Market Cap of Avici is $ 34.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AVICI is 12.90M, with a total supply of 12899985.182595. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.75M.