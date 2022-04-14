AVIL (AVIL) Tokenomics
Context of Memecoins in the Crypto Economy.
Memecoins have emerged as a unique phenomenon in the cryptocurrency world, driven largely by community sentiment, internet culture, and viral trends. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, which are often backed by robust technology or utility, memecoins rely heavily on social media hype and speculative trading, making them highly volatile and unpredictable.
Importance of a Dedicated AI Agent for Navigating this violatile Ecosystem
A dedicated AI agent is crucial for effectively navigating this fast-paced and unpredictable market. By leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, the AI can provide valuable insights, helping traders make informed decisions and manage risks efficiently.
Main Objectives: Analysis, Decision Support, Risk Management
The AI agent aims to serve as a comprehensive assistant for traders, offering detailed market analysis, actionable insights for decision-making, and an advanced risk assessment framework. Its goal is to help users maximize potential gains while minimizing exposure to the inherent risks of trading memecoins.
AVIL (AVIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AVIL (AVIL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AVIL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AVIL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
