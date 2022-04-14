AVIL (AVIL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into AVIL (AVIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
AVIL (AVIL) Information

Context of Memecoins in the Crypto Economy.

Memecoins have emerged as a unique phenomenon in the cryptocurrency world, driven largely by community sentiment, internet culture, and viral trends. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, which are often backed by robust technology or utility, memecoins rely heavily on social media hype and speculative trading, making them highly volatile and unpredictable.

Importance of a Dedicated AI Agent for Navigating this violatile Ecosystem

A dedicated AI agent is crucial for effectively navigating this fast-paced and unpredictable market. By leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, the AI can provide valuable insights, helping traders make informed decisions and manage risks efficiently.

Main Objectives: Analysis, Decision Support, Risk Management

The AI agent aims to serve as a comprehensive assistant for traders, offering detailed market analysis, actionable insights for decision-making, and an advanced risk assessment framework. Its goal is to help users maximize potential gains while minimizing exposure to the inherent risks of trading memecoins.

Official Website:
https://www.avilavax.xyz/

AVIL (AVIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for AVIL (AVIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 56.78K
$ 56.78K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

AVIL (AVIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AVIL (AVIL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AVIL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AVIL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

AVIL Price Prediction

Want to know where AVIL might be heading? Our AVIL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.