AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AvocadoCoin (AVDO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Information AvocadoCoin is a purpose-driven crypto project that connects blockchain technology with sustainable agriculture and real-world impact. Through tools like IoT, circular economy models, and regenerative finance, AvocadoCoin supports small and medium-sized farmers with innovation, automation, and transparency — all while promoting environmental protection, food security, and more efficient use of natural resources. It’s part of the GreenGold Project, a broader ecosystem that aims to transform the agri-food industry using smart technology and decentralized collaboration. The goal? To create a greener planet, empower farmers, and show that crypto can be a force for good. Official Website: https://www.avocadocoin.com Whitepaper: https://www.avocadocoin.com/whitepaper.pdf Buy AVDO Now!

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AvocadoCoin (AVDO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.73B $ 32.73B $ 32.73B All-Time High: $ 47,147 $ 47,147 $ 47,147 All-Time Low: $ 59.96 $ 59.96 $ 59.96 Current Price: $ 1,559.31 $ 1,559.31 $ 1,559.31 Learn more about AvocadoCoin (AVDO) price

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AvocadoCoin (AVDO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVDO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVDO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVDO's tokenomics, explore AVDO token's live price!

AVDO Price Prediction Want to know where AVDO might be heading? Our AVDO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AVDO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!