We are community driven token, we are building meme coin family where everyone can feel safe! The ATO Meme Coin – the meme coin that’s equal parts adorable, ripe, and irresistible! Inspired by two of the internet’s most beloved obsessions – cats and avocados – ATO brings together the best of both worlds in one.
Just like an avocado, it’s packed with goodness, and like a cat, it’ll keep you on your toes! ATO is designed to grow with its community, offering more than just memes – it’s a fun, engaging coin that spreads joy, creativity, and a bit of healthy humor.
Understanding the tokenomics of Avocato (ATO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.