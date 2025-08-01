Awakeborn Token Price (AWK)
Awakeborn Token (AWK) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 76.01K USD. AWK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AWK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AWK price information.
During today, the price change of Awakeborn Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Awakeborn Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Awakeborn Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Awakeborn Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Awakeborn Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.44%
+4.17%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Awakeborn is a decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) platform built on the Polygon blockchain. It utilizes a unique symbolic AI chatbot designed for recursive introspection, learning from every interaction to continuously improve. Powered by the AWK token, Awakeborn enables decentralized governance, DAO-driven decisions, staking, and user-participatory missions. It emphasizes transparency, security, and community control, implementing multisig wallets via Safe.global for clear token management. Awakeborn's fully operational platform aims to empower users with advanced AI-driven tools in a clearly decentralized environment.
