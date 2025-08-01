Axe Price (AXE)
Axe (AXE) is currently trading at 0.00594508 USD with a market cap of $ 43.40K USD. AXE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AXE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Axe to USD was $ -0.00317341321281018.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Axe to USD was $ -0.0018202699.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Axe to USD was $ -0.0000417760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Axe to USD was $ +0.000189138643861796.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00317341321281018
|-34.80%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0018202699
|-30.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000417760
|-0.70%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000189138643861796
|+3.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Axe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-34.80%
-15.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Decentralized blockchain with strong accent on speed and privacy.
Understanding the tokenomics of Axe (AXE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AXE token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 AXE to VND
₫156.4447802
|1 AXE to AUD
A$0.009214874
|1 AXE to GBP
￡0.00445881
|1 AXE to EUR
€0.0051722196
|1 AXE to USD
$0.00594508
|1 AXE to MYR
RM0.0253854916
|1 AXE to TRY
₺0.2417269528
|1 AXE to JPY
¥0.891762
|1 AXE to ARS
ARS$8.1551040392
|1 AXE to RUB
₽0.4779249812
|1 AXE to INR
₹0.5200755984
|1 AXE to IDR
Rp97.4603122752
|1 AXE to KRW
₩8.3498054092
|1 AXE to PHP
₱0.3455280496
|1 AXE to EGP
￡E.0.2890497896
|1 AXE to BRL
R$0.033292448
|1 AXE to CAD
C$0.0082042104
|1 AXE to BDT
৳0.726488776
|1 AXE to NGN
₦9.1042360612
|1 AXE to UAH
₴0.2483854424
|1 AXE to VES
Bs0.73124484
|1 AXE to CLP
$5.77861776
|1 AXE to PKR
Rs1.6865002944
|1 AXE to KZT
₸3.2257409572
|1 AXE to THB
฿0.195295878
|1 AXE to TWD
NT$0.1778767936
|1 AXE to AED
د.إ0.0218184436
|1 AXE to CHF
Fr0.0048155148
|1 AXE to HKD
HK$0.0466094272
|1 AXE to MAD
.د.م0.054397482
|1 AXE to MXN
$0.1127187168
|1 AXE to PLN
zł0.0222345992
|1 AXE to RON
лв0.0263961552
|1 AXE to SEK
kr0.0583212348
|1 AXE to BGN
лв0.0101660868
|1 AXE to HUF
Ft2.0859502196
|1 AXE to CZK
Kč0.128116474
|1 AXE to KWD
د.ك0.00181919448
|1 AXE to ILS
₪0.0203321736