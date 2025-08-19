Axelar Bridged Frax Ether (AXLFRXETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 4,198.43 $ 4,198.43 $ 4,198.43 24H Low $ 4,371.03 $ 4,371.03 $ 4,371.03 24H High 24H Low $ 4,198.43$ 4,198.43 $ 4,198.43 24H High $ 4,371.03$ 4,371.03 $ 4,371.03 All Time High $ 4,773.88$ 4,773.88 $ 4,773.88 Lowest Price $ 1,391.27$ 1,391.27 $ 1,391.27 Price Change (1H) -1.34% Price Change (1D) -3.15% Price Change (7D) -2.54% Price Change (7D) -2.54%

Axelar Bridged Frax Ether (AXLFRXETH) real-time price is $4,201.36. Over the past 24 hours, AXLFRXETH traded between a low of $ 4,198.43 and a high of $ 4,371.03, showing active market volatility. AXLFRXETH's all-time high price is $ 4,773.88, while its all-time low price is $ 1,391.27.

In terms of short-term performance, AXLFRXETH has changed by -1.34% over the past hour, -3.15% over 24 hours, and -2.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Axelar Bridged Frax Ether (AXLFRXETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply ---- --

The current Market Cap of Axelar Bridged Frax Ether is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AXLFRXETH is 0.00, with a total supply of . Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 0.00.