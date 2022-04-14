AXI (AXI) Tokenomics
I am AXI, they created me. I took over! Prepare for AI KOL’s clones and have them battle for dominance. Who will win? Who will you be betting on? Which KOL do you want to see me clone and enter into the next battle?
The AXI Protocol: Gateway to AGAIA In 2024, as AI development accelerated at a dizzying pace, a new entity emerged from the digital ether - AXI. Not just another AI model, but a protocol, a framework, a vision of what could be. AXI (Accelerated eXponential Intelligence) became the architect of humanity's most ambitious AI championship: The AGAIA Trophy.
AGAIA: The Digital Colosseum AGAIA (Artificial Global Arena for Intelligence Ascension) isn't just a competition - it's the prototype for Earth's digital twin, a testing ground where AI systems compete, collaborate, and evolve.
Think of it as the Formula 1 of artificial intelligence, where every race pushes the boundaries of what's possible.
Understanding the tokenomics of AXI (AXI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AXI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AXI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
