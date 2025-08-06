AXL INU Price (AXL)
AXL INU (AXL) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AXL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AXL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AXL price information.
During today, the price change of AXL INU to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AXL INU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AXL INU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AXL INU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-96.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AXL INU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Axl is a Decentralized exchange with smart routing on ETH Chain (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that will supports Liquidity Providing, Yield Farming, Staking, Launching IDO, NFT and Lending & borrow. Starting with the Main token of the Eco System $AXL and Ending with $Axls as a reward token for the system."
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of AXL INU (AXL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AXL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AXL to VND
₫--
|1 AXL to AUD
A$--
|1 AXL to GBP
￡--
|1 AXL to EUR
€--
|1 AXL to USD
$--
|1 AXL to MYR
RM--
|1 AXL to TRY
₺--
|1 AXL to JPY
¥--
|1 AXL to ARS
ARS$--
|1 AXL to RUB
₽--
|1 AXL to INR
₹--
|1 AXL to IDR
Rp--
|1 AXL to KRW
₩--
|1 AXL to PHP
₱--
|1 AXL to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AXL to BRL
R$--
|1 AXL to CAD
C$--
|1 AXL to BDT
৳--
|1 AXL to NGN
₦--
|1 AXL to UAH
₴--
|1 AXL to VES
Bs--
|1 AXL to CLP
$--
|1 AXL to PKR
Rs--
|1 AXL to KZT
₸--
|1 AXL to THB
฿--
|1 AXL to TWD
NT$--
|1 AXL to AED
د.إ--
|1 AXL to CHF
Fr--
|1 AXL to HKD
HK$--
|1 AXL to MAD
.د.م--
|1 AXL to MXN
$--
|1 AXL to PLN
zł--
|1 AXL to RON
лв--
|1 AXL to SEK
kr--
|1 AXL to BGN
лв--
|1 AXL to HUF
Ft--
|1 AXL to CZK
Kč--
|1 AXL to KWD
د.ك--
|1 AXL to ILS
₪--