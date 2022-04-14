AXL INU (AXL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AXL INU (AXL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

"Axl is a Decentralized exchange with smart routing on ETH Chain (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that will supports Liquidity Providing, Yield Farming, Staking, Launching IDO, NFT and Lending & borrow. Starting with the Main token of the Eco System $AXL and Ending with $Axls as a reward token for the system." Official Website: https://www.axltoken.com/

AXL INU (AXL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AXL INU (AXL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.00K All-Time High: $ 0.447363 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

AXL INU (AXL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AXL INU (AXL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AXL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AXL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AXL's tokenomics, explore AXL token's live price!

AXL Price Prediction Want to know where AXL might be heading? Our AXL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

