Axoria is a Web3 MMORPG that combines classic old-school gameplay with blockchain integration. Players can battle AI-powered bosses that adapt over time, trade in-game assets and engage in PvP combat. The game features skill progression, resource gathering and a player-driven economy where $AX and NFTs enhance the experience. With strategic gameplay and evolving challenges, Axoria offers a modern take on a nostalgic adventure.
Axoria (AX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Axoria (AX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
