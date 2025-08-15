What is Azbit (AZ)

AZBIT TOKEN (AZ) is a decentralized cryptocurrency asset founded by the Seychelles-based Azbit platform. The Azbit (AZ) token project was announced in 2018 at the Consensus conference held in New York. Azbit Platform provides services such as spot trading, margin trading, initial exchange offerings and more to enterprises and retail private users. As Azbit's native token, the AZ ecosystem is constantly improved on a daily basis in order to empower users and community members. The main focus of AZ Token is to provide all customers with a safe and reliable trading experience, and to become one of the major industry players. AZ Token also acts as a proof of Azbit community member's rights. Holders will have the right to vote on future business decisions, team elections and receive community bonuses.

Azbit (AZ) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Azbit (AZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Azbit (AZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AZ token's extensive tokenomics now!