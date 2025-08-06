What is b0rder1ess (B01)

b0rder1ess is a community-driven ecosystem aiming to expand Web3 beyond existing boundaries. We offer a range of technological solutions and curated NFT collections with a focus on enhancing the stability and functionality of NFTs. At the heart of b0rder1ess is our innovative tech, crafted in b0rder1ess.1ab. This includes the Native Assurance Protocol (NAP), Avatar Standalone Identity (ASI) dApp, and Self-Organizing Communities (SOC) dApp. These cutting-edge solutions ensure liquidity, enhance user experience, and foster robust community involvement. Our NFT collection, created by b0rder1ess.studi0, is pivotal to our ecosystem. It empowers NFT owners to actively engage in governance, influencing the ecosystem's direction through decentralised decision-making. The driving force behind our ecosystem is the b01 native utility token. This token not only energises various products within our ecosystem but also adds value through unique assurance mechanisms.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

b0rder1ess (B01) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

b0rder1ess (B01) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of b0rder1ess (B01) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about B01 token's extensive tokenomics now!