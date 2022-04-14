b0rder1ess (B01) Information

b0rder1ess is a community-driven ecosystem aiming to expand Web3 beyond existing boundaries. We offer a range of technological solutions and curated NFT collections with a focus on enhancing the stability and functionality of NFTs.

At the heart of b0rder1ess is our innovative tech, crafted in b0rder1ess.1ab. This includes the Native Assurance Protocol (NAP), Avatar Standalone Identity (ASI) dApp, and Self-Organizing Communities (SOC) dApp.

These cutting-edge solutions ensure liquidity, enhance user experience, and foster robust community involvement.

Our NFT collection, created by b0rder1ess.studi0, is pivotal to our ecosystem. It empowers NFT owners to actively engage in governance, influencing the ecosystem's direction through decentralised decision-making.

The driving force behind our ecosystem is the b01 native utility token. This token not only energises various products within our ecosystem but also adds value through unique assurance mechanisms.