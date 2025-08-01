What is b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE)

b14g is a modular dual-staking for Bitcoin. It enables protocols to secure their networks by pairing their native tokens with BTC, solving the common issue of token inflation and sell-pressure from existing BTC (re)staking models. Protocols can easily plug into and customize their dual-staking setup. For stakers, BTC remains fully non-custodial and safely time-locked in their own wallets without risk of slashing. With over 1,300 BTC already staked and partnerships with established projects like CoreDAO, b14g is building infrastructure for scalable, widespread Bitcoin staking adoption.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE) Resource Official Website

b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DUALCORE token's extensive tokenomics now!