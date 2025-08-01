b14g dualCORE Price (DUALCORE)
b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE) is currently trading at 0.551396 USD with a market cap of $ 6.78M USD. DUALCORE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of b14g dualCORE to USD was $ -0.0551347941625659.
In the past 30 days, the price change of b14g dualCORE to USD was $ -0.0088190276.
In the past 60 days, the price change of b14g dualCORE to USD was $ -0.1574101590.
In the past 90 days, the price change of b14g dualCORE to USD was $ -0.2814199660619814.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0551347941625659
|-9.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0088190276
|-1.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1574101590
|-28.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2814199660619814
|-33.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of b14g dualCORE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.99%
-9.09%
-11.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
b14g is a modular dual-staking for Bitcoin. It enables protocols to secure their networks by pairing their native tokens with BTC, solving the common issue of token inflation and sell-pressure from existing BTC (re)staking models. Protocols can easily plug into and customize their dual-staking setup. For stakers, BTC remains fully non-custodial and safely time-locked in their own wallets without risk of slashing. With over 1,300 BTC already staked and partnerships with established projects like CoreDAO, b14g is building infrastructure for scalable, widespread Bitcoin staking adoption.
