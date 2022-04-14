b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE) Information b14g is a modular dual-staking for Bitcoin. It enables protocols to secure their networks by pairing their native tokens with BTC, solving the common issue of token inflation and sell-pressure from existing BTC (re)staking models. Protocols can easily plug into and customize their dual-staking setup. For stakers, BTC remains fully non-custodial and safely time-locked in their own wallets without risk of slashing. With over 1,300 BTC already staked and partnerships with established projects like CoreDAO, b14g is building infrastructure for scalable, widespread Bitcoin staking adoption. Official Website: https://app.b14g.xyz/

b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.65M $ 6.65M $ 6.65M Total Supply: $ 12.29M $ 12.29M $ 12.29M Circulating Supply: $ 12.29M $ 12.29M $ 12.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.65M $ 6.65M $ 6.65M All-Time High: $ 0.973789 $ 0.973789 $ 0.973789 All-Time Low: $ 0.524159 $ 0.524159 $ 0.524159 Current Price: $ 0.541388 $ 0.541388 $ 0.541388 Learn more about b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE) price

b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of b14g dualCORE (DUALCORE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DUALCORE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DUALCORE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DUALCORE's tokenomics, explore DUALCORE token's live price!

