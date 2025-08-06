B2SHARE Price (B2SHARE)
B2SHARE (B2SHARE) is currently trading at 0.319846 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. B2SHARE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the B2SHARE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate B2SHARE price information.
During today, the price change of B2SHARE to USD was $ -0.0061575105772822.
In the past 30 days, the price change of B2SHARE to USD was $ -0.0458779426.
In the past 60 days, the price change of B2SHARE to USD was $ -0.0687187211.
In the past 90 days, the price change of B2SHARE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0061575105772822
|-1.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0458779426
|-14.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0687187211
|-21.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of B2SHARE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-1.88%
-2.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to Bomb.Money B2SHARE is one of the tokens of protocol BOMB Money. It has two tokens BOMB that is Peg-token and is pegged to BTC algorithmically; Second token is B2SHARE that is reward token, which people can earn in BOMB farms. $BOMB is an algocoin which is designed to follow the price of BTC. The $BOMB algorithmic token serves as the backbone of a rapidly growing ecosystem aimed towards bringing liquidity and new use cases to the BSC network. - BOMB Money Team
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of B2SHARE (B2SHARE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about B2SHARE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 B2SHARE to VND
₫8,416.74749
|1 B2SHARE to AUD
A$0.49256284
|1 B2SHARE to GBP
￡0.2398845
|1 B2SHARE to EUR
€0.27506756
|1 B2SHARE to USD
$0.319846
|1 B2SHARE to MYR
RM1.34975012
|1 B2SHARE to TRY
₺13.01133528
|1 B2SHARE to JPY
¥47.017362
|1 B2SHARE to ARS
ARS$428.17144328
|1 B2SHARE to RUB
₽25.58448154
|1 B2SHARE to INR
₹28.07288342
|1 B2SHARE to IDR
Rp5,243.37621024
|1 B2SHARE to KRW
₩444.84821372
|1 B2SHARE to PHP
₱18.38154962
|1 B2SHARE to EGP
￡E.15.50293562
|1 B2SHARE to BRL
R$1.759153
|1 B2SHARE to CAD
C$0.43818902
|1 B2SHARE to BDT
৳39.0052197
|1 B2SHARE to NGN
₦488.31208666
|1 B2SHARE to UAH
₴13.3375782
|1 B2SHARE to VES
Bs40.300596
|1 B2SHARE to CLP
$308.971236
|1 B2SHARE to PKR
Rs90.60597488
|1 B2SHARE to KZT
₸172.05156032
|1 B2SHARE to THB
฿10.35341502
|1 B2SHARE to TWD
NT$9.58578462
|1 B2SHARE to AED
د.إ1.17383482
|1 B2SHARE to CHF
Fr0.2558768
|1 B2SHARE to HKD
HK$2.50759264
|1 B2SHARE to MAD
.د.م2.9105986
|1 B2SHARE to MXN
$5.98751712
|1 B2SHARE to PLN
zł1.18023174
|1 B2SHARE to RON
лв1.40092548
|1 B2SHARE to SEK
kr3.09291082
|1 B2SHARE to BGN
лв0.53734128
|1 B2SHARE to HUF
Ft109.98544402
|1 B2SHARE to CZK
Kč6.79352904
|1 B2SHARE to KWD
د.ك0.09755303
|1 B2SHARE to ILS
₪1.1034687