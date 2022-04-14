B33 (B33) Tokenomics
B33 is a 3,333 free-mint NFT collection on Solana, powered by a utility token from bonk.fun 3.33% royalties → 40% into token buybacks 40% of LP fees → token buybacks Upcoming trading bot with rev share → more token buybacks The result? Relentless consolidation and growth, fueled by the community, for the community. B33 isn’t just art, it’s a movement. You've been rugged, we get it. We've all been there, that sick feeling when you see a project you believed in disappear, taking your trust and your SOL with it. This isn't another empty promise. This is a story about B, the protector we all wish we had.
Understanding the tokenomics of B33 (B33) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of B33 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many B33 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
