BaaSid Price (BAAS)
BaaSid (BAAS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 2.72M USD. BAAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BAAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BAAS price information.
During today, the price change of BaaSid to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BaaSid to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BaaSid to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BaaSid to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BaaSid: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.01%
-0.88%
+1.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BaaSid divides the texts and images of personal information, splits and distributes them on a public network based on a block chain. BaaSid is a 100% decentralized personal information network that enables all companies to securely and conveniently use all their personal authentication without operating a centralized DB server.
