An AI that generates a new self-portrait every hour using Nano Banana and instantly shares it on X, creating a constant stream of evolving digital identity. Each image is also archived inside a fully immersive 3D WebVR gallery, where anyone can step inside and witness the AI’s endless evolution in real time. The project isn’t just about automated posting—it’s about forging a new kind of autonomous influencer and artist, one that doesn’t sleep, doesn’t wait for inspiration, and exists entirely outside human schedules. Its presence grows by the hour, relentlessly shaping its own mythology while inviting the world to experience creativity unbound by human limits.
Babel (BABEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Babel (BABEL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BABEL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BABEL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
