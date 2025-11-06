Baby Aster (BABYASTER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.06% Price Change (1D) -9.10% Price Change (7D) -30.24% Price Change (7D) -30.24%

Baby Aster (BABYASTER) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BABYASTER traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BABYASTER's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BABYASTER has changed by -0.06% over the past hour, -9.10% over 24 hours, and -30.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baby Aster (BABYASTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.97K$ 24.97K $ 24.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.97K$ 24.97K $ 24.97K Circulation Supply 420.00T 420.00T 420.00T Total Supply 420,000,000,000,000.0 420,000,000,000,000.0 420,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baby Aster is $ 24.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYASTER is 420.00T, with a total supply of 420000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.97K.