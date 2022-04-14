Baby Axol (BBAXOL) Tokenomics
Baby Axol is a meme coin on Sui chain, built on trust, transparency, and determination. Baby Axol is the baby version of the token Axol on Sui that is already listed with CG. We are working with some on the Axol team as well. Baby Axol will have a gaming ecosystem and NFTS as well. We have a lot of future plans for Baby Axol. Baby Axol, the adorable successor to the Axol meme token on the Sui blockchain, unites crypto enthusiasts with its play-to-earn games, vibrant NFTs, and inclusive ethos. More than a spin-off, it’s a bold step forward, proving great things come in small packages.
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Axol (BBAXOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BBAXOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BBAXOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.