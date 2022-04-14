Baby Axol (BBAXOL) Information

Baby Axol is a meme coin on Sui chain, built on trust, transparency, and determination. Baby Axol is the baby version of the token Axol on Sui that is already listed with CG. We are working with some on the Axol team as well. Baby Axol will have a gaming ecosystem and NFTS as well. We have a lot of future plans for Baby Axol. Baby Axol, the adorable successor to the Axol meme token on the Sui blockchain, unites crypto enthusiasts with its play-to-earn games, vibrant NFTs, and inclusive ethos. More than a spin-off, it’s a bold step forward, proving great things come in small packages.