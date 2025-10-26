Launched on October 26, 2025, Baby Base (BASE) is a meme cryptocurrency built on the Base blockchain. Inspired by Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, the project aims to blend humor and community engagement with blockchain transparency. Baby Base features a fixed supply of 21,000,000 tokens and a deflationary model that gradually reduces circulation through manual burns. The token’s purpose is to create a fun, inclusive ecosystem that celebrates the spirit of crypto culture while maintaining clear security and transparency standards.

