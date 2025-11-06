Baby Bottle (BOTT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00794265 $ 0.00794265 $ 0.00794265 24H Low $ 0.00867411 $ 0.00867411 $ 0.00867411 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00794265$ 0.00794265 $ 0.00794265 24H High $ 0.00867411$ 0.00867411 $ 0.00867411 All Time High $ 0.0179168$ 0.0179168 $ 0.0179168 Lowest Price $ 0.00794265$ 0.00794265 $ 0.00794265 Price Change (1H) -0.40% Price Change (1D) +7.23% Price Change (7D) -49.95% Price Change (7D) -49.95%

Baby Bottle (BOTT) real-time price is $0.00851672. Over the past 24 hours, BOTT traded between a low of $ 0.00794265 and a high of $ 0.00867411, showing active market volatility. BOTT's all-time high price is $ 0.0179168, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00794265.

In terms of short-term performance, BOTT has changed by -0.40% over the past hour, +7.23% over 24 hours, and -49.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baby Bottle (BOTT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.52M$ 8.52M $ 8.52M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.52M$ 8.52M $ 8.52M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baby Bottle is $ 8.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOTT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.52M.