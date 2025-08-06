More About BBRETT

Baby Brett on Base Logo

Baby Brett on Base Price (BBRETT)

Unlisted

Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Live Price Chart

$0.00090094
$0.00090094$0.00090094
+3.10%1D
mexc
USD

Price of Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Today

Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BBRETT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Baby Brett on Base Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+3.13%
Baby Brett on Base 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Baby Brett on Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Brett on Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Brett on Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Brett on Base to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+3.13%
30 Days$ 0+27.53%
60 Days$ 0-15.66%
90 Days$ 0--

Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Brett on Base: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03288803
$ 0.03288803$ 0.03288803

+0.86%

+3.13%

-20.30%

Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT)

Baby Brett ($BBRETT) is a reward-driven memecoin on the Base blockchain designed to distribute $BRETT tokens to its holders. This project uses a custom smart contract that continuously buys back $BRETT and automatically distributes every five minutes to $BBRETT holders. Tokenomics and Mechanics: Automatic Rewards: Holders of $BBRETT receive proportional $BRETT tokens every five minutes through an automated distribution mechanism. Buybacks: A set percentage of all $BBRETT transactions tax goes to a buyback pool to regularly purchase $BRETT from the market.

Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Resource

Official Website

Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BBRETT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT)

Disclaimer

