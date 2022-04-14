Discover key insights into Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Information

Baby Brett ($BBRETT) is a reward-driven memecoin on the Base blockchain designed to distribute $BRETT tokens to its holders. This project uses a custom smart contract that continuously buys back $BRETT and automatically distributes every five minutes to $BBRETT holders.

Tokenomics and Mechanics:

Automatic Rewards: Holders of $BBRETT receive proportional $BRETT tokens every five minutes through an automated distribution mechanism. Buybacks: A set percentage of all $BBRETT transactions tax goes to a buyback pool to regularly purchase $BRETT from the market.