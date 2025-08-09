What is Baby Floki (BABYFLOKI)

BABY FLOKI has been designed to be a deflationary token which rewards you $DOGE simply for holding! Named after Elon 'Dogefather' Musk's new Shiba Inu pup. With Elon Musk living up to his promise and getting a Shiba Inu pup named Floki, a decision was made to go ahead and launch a token following its namesake. With reflection tokens on the rise in the BSC space with huge taxes and not much success, we decided to forgo the huge taxes and instead focused on rewards of 2% in DOGECOIN for holders and smaller transaction slippage.

Baby Floki (BABYFLOKI) Resource Official Website

Baby Floki (BABYFLOKI) Tokenomics

