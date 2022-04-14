BABY NEIRO (BABY NEIRO) Tokenomics

BABY NEIRO (BABY NEIRO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BABY NEIRO (BABY NEIRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

BABY NEIRO (BABY NEIRO) Information

BABY NEIRO is an innovative project aimed at enhancing early childhood development through interactive technology. It provides infants and toddlers with engaging activities that stimulate cognitive, emotional, and social skills. By combining playful learning with personalized experiences, BABY NEIRO empowers parents and caregivers to actively participate in their child's growth. The project focuses on making quality early education accessible, fostering curiosity and creativity, and ensuring that the joy of childhood remains central to every learning experience.

Official Website:
https://www.babyneiro.world/

BABY NEIRO (BABY NEIRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BABY NEIRO (BABY NEIRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.01
$ 0.01$ 0.01
Total Supply:
$ 771.50M
$ 771.50M$ 771.50M
Circulating Supply:
$ 771.50M
$ 771.50M$ 771.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 0.01
$ 0.01$ 0.01
All-Time High:
$ 0.00202425
$ 0.00202425$ 0.00202425
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

BABY NEIRO (BABY NEIRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BABY NEIRO (BABY NEIRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BABY NEIRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BABY NEIRO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BABY NEIRO's tokenomics, explore BABY NEIRO token's live price!

BABY NEIRO Price Prediction

Want to know where BABY NEIRO might be heading? Our BABY NEIRO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.