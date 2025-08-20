Baby Rudi (BABYRUDI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -19.00% Price Change (1D) -43.76% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Baby Rudi (BABYRUDI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BABYRUDI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BABYRUDI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BABYRUDI has changed by -19.00% over the past hour, -43.76% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baby Rudi (BABYRUDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 66.99K$ 66.99K $ 66.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 66.99K$ 66.99K $ 66.99K Circulation Supply 378,567.71T 378,567.71T 378,567.71T Total Supply 3.7856771406003155e+17 3.7856771406003155e+17 3.7856771406003155e+17

The current Market Cap of Baby Rudi is $ 66.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYRUDI is 378,567.71T, with a total supply of 3.7856771406003155e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.99K.