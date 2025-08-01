What is Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB)

Launched on August 16, 2023, Baby Shiba Inu ($BABYSHIB) is a decentralized memecoin honoring the iconic Shiba Inu. $BABYSHIB was born following the recent rumors of the imminent mainnet launch of Shiba Inu's long-anticipated blockchain, Shibarium. A maximum supply of 420 million (420,000,000) $BABYSHIB tokens is available. $BABYSHIB is fully decentralized: it has 1% tax on both buy and sell transactions; this tax funds marketing operations, and the development of the Baby Shiba Inu project. The liquidity of $BABYSHIB is burnt forever, and the contract is renounced, ensuring maximum security for investors' funds. As a decentralized and community-driven memecoin, Baby Shiba Inu aims to use memes as a tool for change in the crypto world, with the goal of taking cryptocurrency back to its essence; decentralization.

Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BABYSHIB token's extensive tokenomics now!