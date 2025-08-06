What is Baby Squid Game (BSG)

Baby Squid Game is a fully decentralized, hyper-deflationary layer 2 Meme Token hosted on the Binance Smart Chain. BSG has an ambitious mission to become the first BSC Token to perform long-term consistent and strong growth with a progressive hyper-deflationary protocol. The BSG Token supply will experience decreases throughout time as BSG Tokens are consistently burned with our 3% Deflationary Burn Transaction Tax Protocol, which tightens the total supply. It has now been 2 years since BSG has launched and so far over 72% of the total/max supply has been burned!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Baby Squid Game (BSG) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Baby Squid Game (BSG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Squid Game (BSG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BSG token's extensive tokenomics now!