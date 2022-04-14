Discover key insights into Baby Tiger ($BBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Baby Tiger ($BBT) Information

Baby Tiger is the first reflexive meme coin.

Built on the Base L2, and with a unique IP and tokenomics (reflexive to the price of Eth), baby tiger is a fun token making its way in the Base ecosystem

Reflexive tokenomics: • Presale eth is deposited on compound (lending platform)

• When eth price increases, BBT borrows money against treasury

Therefore the treasury has no need to sell tokens as it has a continuously growing treasury