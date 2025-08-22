More About BTRASH

Baby Trash (BTRASH) Price Information (USD)

Baby Trash (BTRASH) real-time price is $0.00007784. Over the past 24 hours, BTRASH traded between a low of $ 0.00007784 and a high of $ 0.00010214, showing active market volatility. BTRASH's all-time high price is $ 0.00010214, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00007836.

In terms of short-term performance, BTRASH has changed by -16.97% over the past hour, -11.22% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days.

The current Market Cap of Baby Trash is $ 78.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BTRASH is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999685.814269. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.04K.

What is Baby Trash (BTRASH)

Baby Trash is where garbage meets gains! We’re a fun, chaotic crypto community turning tiny messes into big opportunities. From stinky diapers to stacked wallets, our mission is to embrace the chaos, laugh at the madness, and ride the wildest waves of he crypto world together. Baby Trash, Tiny trash, The messiest way to the moon. We rake the garbage, you rake the gains. You can buy now or cry later like a baby!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Baby Trash (BTRASH)

How much is Baby Trash (BTRASH) worth today?
The live BTRASH price in USD is 0.00007784 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BTRASH to USD price?
The current price of BTRASH to USD is $ 0.00007784. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Baby Trash?
The market cap for BTRASH is $ 78.04K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BTRASH?
The circulating supply of BTRASH is 1000.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BTRASH?
BTRASH achieved an ATH price of 0.00010214 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BTRASH?
BTRASH saw an ATL price of 0.00007836 USD.
What is the trading volume of BTRASH?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BTRASH is -- USD.
Will BTRASH go higher this year?
BTRASH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BTRASH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.