Babygirl (BABYGIRL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.076879$ 0.076879 $ 0.076879 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.25% Price Change (1D) -5.31% Price Change (7D) -35.34% Price Change (7D) -35.34%

Babygirl (BABYGIRL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BABYGIRL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BABYGIRL's all-time high price is $ 0.076879, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BABYGIRL has changed by +1.25% over the past hour, -5.31% over 24 hours, and -35.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Babygirl (BABYGIRL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.55K$ 10.55K $ 10.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.55K$ 10.55K $ 10.55K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Babygirl is $ 10.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYGIRL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.55K.