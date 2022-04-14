BabyMooDeng (BABYDENG) Tokenomics

BabyMooDeng (BABYDENG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BabyMooDeng (BABYDENG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

BabyMooDeng (BABYDENG) Information

BabyDeng is about the adorable little hippo MooDeng . It is about a family friendly animated Moo Deng as a baby that is community driven with 0 tax. It is a token for people to join and feel safe in as there’s no major holders distribution is good and is a CTO. It is a meme coin that is intended as the beta play for moodeng, as babydoge was to doge. We want to be a bridge for people looking to get into crypto and for people of all ages to enjoy .

Official Website:
https://babydeng.com

BabyMooDeng (BABYDENG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BabyMooDeng (BABYDENG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 37.61K
$ 37.61K$ 37.61K
Total Supply:
$ 999.66M
$ 999.66M$ 999.66M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.66M
$ 999.66M$ 999.66M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 37.61K
$ 37.61K$ 37.61K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00150253
$ 0.00150253$ 0.00150253
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

BabyMooDeng (BABYDENG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BabyMooDeng (BABYDENG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BABYDENG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BABYDENG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BABYDENG's tokenomics, explore BABYDENG token's live price!

BABYDENG Price Prediction

Want to know where BABYDENG might be heading? Our BABYDENG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.