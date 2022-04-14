BabyMooDeng (BABYDENG) Information

BabyDeng is about the adorable little hippo MooDeng . It is about a family friendly animated Moo Deng as a baby that is community driven with 0 tax. It is a token for people to join and feel safe in as there’s no major holders distribution is good and is a CTO. It is a meme coin that is intended as the beta play for moodeng, as babydoge was to doge. We want to be a bridge for people looking to get into crypto and for people of all ages to enjoy .