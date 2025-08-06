What is BabySOL (BABYSOL)

## What Is BabySOL (BABYSOL)? BabySol is a utility beverage token on the Solana blockchain, designed to mix consumables with the blockchain launched on the 22nd December 2023. BabySOL is a community-driven project, with no taxes or presale implemented. We have a decentralised store app where users will be able to buy our branded drinks from Q1 2024 onwards. The store includes the following features coming in: - The ability to buy our drinks using BABYSOL tokens - Oracles to fetch suitable beverage prices using the PYTH network - International shipping. Shipping abroad to almost any location Our beverages: - Comes in 4 flavors - Each can is labelled with a unique QR-code. Upon scanning the QR code, the user is given a gamified NFT ## How Many BABYSOL Coins Are There in Circulation? 69,420,000 ### Where Can I Buy BabySol token? BabySOL is available to buy on Raydium exchange, with several additional listings (including Jupiter and Orca) planned in the immediate future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BabySOL (BABYSOL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

BabySOL (BABYSOL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BabySOL (BABYSOL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BABYSOL token's extensive tokenomics now!