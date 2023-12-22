BabySOL (BABYSOL) Tokenomics
BabySOL (BABYSOL) Information
What Is BabySOL (BABYSOL)?
BabySol is a utility beverage token on the Solana blockchain, designed to mix consumables with the blockchain launched on the 22nd December 2023.
BabySOL is a community-driven project, with no taxes or presale implemented.
We have a decentralised store app where users will be able to buy our branded drinks from Q1 2024 onwards.
The store includes the following features coming in:
- The ability to buy our drinks using BABYSOL tokens
- Oracles to fetch suitable beverage prices using the PYTH network
- International shipping. Shipping abroad to almost any location
Our beverages:
- Comes in 4 flavors
- Each can is labelled with a unique QR-code. Upon scanning the QR code, the user is given a gamified NFT
How Many BABYSOL Coins Are There in Circulation?
69,420,000
Where Can I Buy BabySol token?
BabySOL is available to buy on Raydium exchange, with several additional listings (including Jupiter and Orca) planned in the immediate future.
BabySOL (BABYSOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BabySOL (BABYSOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BabySOL (BABYSOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BabySOL (BABYSOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BABYSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BABYSOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.