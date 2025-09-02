BabyUnicorn Price (BABYU)
BabyUnicorn (BABYU) real-time price is $0.00014168. Over the past 24 hours, BABYU traded between a low of $ 0.000109 and a high of $ 0.00015735, showing active market volatility. BABYU's all-time high price is $ 0.00015735, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000109.
In terms of short-term performance, BABYU has changed by +0.30% over the past hour, -4.04% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of BabyUnicorn is $ 141.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 141.62K.
During today, the price change of BabyUnicorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BabyUnicorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BabyUnicorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BabyUnicorn to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
**Our Mission* We believe that learning should be magical, engaging, and accessible to every child. Our mission is to create innovative AI-powered toys and educational tools that inspire creativity, foster learning, and bring families together through the wonder of technology and imagination. **Your Child's Magical AI Friend** This isn't just a toy. It's a companion. Our AI Baby Unicorn is a soft, huggable friend powered by intelligent technology — designed to: * Talk and respond to children in real-time * Teach and guide them through songs, stories, languages, and simple concepts * Foster creativity through conversation and imagination * Provide emotional comfort and companionship at bedtime and throughout the day * Grow with your child, adapting to their learning pace and emotional needs * It's more than smart — it's safe, sweet, and truly magical. **Games That Spark Joy and Learning** Our AI engine is complete, and the physical prototype of the Baby Unicorn toy is currently in development. Within 45–60 days, we’ll unveil the first working models — and you can be among the first to own this groundbreaking toy. By supporting us during pre-sale, you’re not only securing early access — you’re helping bring a new standard of joy and education to children worldwide. **Now Accepting Pre-Orders— Be Part of the Magic** In addition to our AI unicorn toy, we’re developing a full suite of engaging, educational mobile games designed for kids aged 2–7. These games are full of vibrant colors, fun characters, and developmental value — from learning ABCs to solving puzzles and creative play. All games are created by early childhood experts and digital artists, ensuring a safe and enriching experience for every child. **Calling All Dreamers & Believers — Investors Welcome** We are opening the door for strategic partners and early investors to join this mission. With a unique product, a proven AI engine, and an expanding digital ecosystem, Baby Unicorn is positioned to become a leader in smart toys and children’s entertainment. Let’s build something magical together. **The Adventure** Once BabyU becomes a worldwide sensation, we bring the toy to life through an animated series: Toy updates, every week 🦄 * Meet Charlie & BabyU: Follow BabyU on incredible adventures with his dad, Charlie – a tech genius who solves problems in the craziest, funniest ways imaginable. * Technology Meets Humor: Every obstacle is overcome using clever gadgets, wild inventions, and humor that entertains kids and adults alike. * A Story Everyone Will Love: Adventures filled with laughter, lessons, and endless imagination. **The Future of Collectibles** Exclusive NFTs: Some of the most exciting moments and characters from the BabyU adventures will appear as limited-edition digital collectibles. Rarity Meets Value: Each NFT is designed to be rare, coveted, and valuable – offering a chance for lucky fans to own a piece of BabyU history. Early Access Opportunities: NFTs may be released even before the full cartoon, creating excitement and exclusivity for early supporters. BabyU is more than a toy. It’s an ecosystem of play, storytelling, intelligent games and collectible experiences – designed to delight, inspire, and connect children and families worldwide. Get ready to join the BabyU adventure – where fun, innovation, learning, and imagination know no limits!
