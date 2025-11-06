What is Bachi on Base (BACHI)

BACHI is a community-driven meme token built on the Base blockchain. Inspired by a real Shiba Inu that walks on her front legs, the project aims to combine storytelling, community engagement, and digital collectibles. BACHI promotes decentralization and transparency, with plans to integrate NFTs, character-based content, and DeFi functionalities. The project is designed to empower small investors by offering an inclusive and transparent entry point into Web3 culture. BACHI is a community-driven meme token built on the Base blockchain. Inspired by a real Shiba Inu that walks on her front legs, the project aims to combine storytelling, community engagement, and digital collectibles. BACHI promotes decentralization and transparency, with plans to integrate NFTs, character-based content, and DeFi functionalities. The project is designed to empower small investors by offering an inclusive and transparent entry point into Web3 culture.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Resource Official Website

Bachi on Base Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bachi on Base (BACHI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bachi on Base (BACHI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bachi on Base.

Check the Bachi on Base price prediction now!

BACHI to Local Currencies

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bachi on Base (BACHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BACHI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bachi on Base (BACHI) How much is Bachi on Base (BACHI) worth today? The live BACHI price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BACHI to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of BACHI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Bachi on Base? The market cap for BACHI is $ 84.51K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BACHI? The circulating supply of BACHI is 689.56M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BACHI? BACHI achieved an ATH price of 0.00331437 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BACHI? BACHI saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of BACHI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BACHI is -- USD . Will BACHI go higher this year? BACHI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BACHI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Important Industry Updates