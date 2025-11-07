Bachi on Base (BACHI) Tokenomics

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bachi on Base (BACHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:28:40 (UTC+8)
USD

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bachi on Base (BACHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 83.87K
$ 83.87K$ 83.87K
Total Supply:
$ 690.00M
$ 690.00M$ 690.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 689.56M
$ 689.56M$ 689.56M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 83.92K
$ 83.92K$ 83.92K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00331437
$ 0.00331437$ 0.00331437
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0001103
$ 0.0001103$ 0.0001103
Current Price:
$ 0.00012162
$ 0.00012162$ 0.00012162

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Information

BACHI is a community-driven meme token built on the Base blockchain. Inspired by a real Shiba Inu that walks on her front legs, the project aims to combine storytelling, community engagement, and digital collectibles. BACHI promotes decentralization and transparency, with plans to integrate NFTs, character-based content, and DeFi functionalities. The project is designed to empower small investors by offering an inclusive and transparent entry point into Web3 culture.

Official Website:
https://bachi-base.com/

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bachi on Base (BACHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BACHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BACHI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BACHI's tokenomics, explore BACHI token's live price!

BACHI Price Prediction

Want to know where BACHI might be heading? Our BACHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy