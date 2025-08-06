More About BOSMO

Backbone staked OSMO (BOSMO)

Backbone staked OSMO (BOSMO) Live Price Chart

$0.197479
-1.30%1D
Price of Backbone staked OSMO (BOSMO) Today

Backbone staked OSMO (BOSMO) is currently trading at 0.197479 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BOSMO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Backbone staked OSMO Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-1.33%
Backbone staked OSMO 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BOSMO to USD price on MEXC.

Backbone staked OSMO (BOSMO) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Backbone staked OSMO to USD was $ -0.0026757066041567.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Backbone staked OSMO to USD was $ +0.0295784638.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Backbone staked OSMO to USD was $ -0.0234714257.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Backbone staked OSMO to USD was $ -0.05787552579567613.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0026757066041567-1.33%
30 Days$ +0.0295784638+14.98%
60 Days$ -0.0234714257-11.88%
90 Days$ -0.05787552579567613-22.66%

Backbone staked OSMO (BOSMO) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Backbone staked OSMO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.192524
$ 0.200155
$ 0.976928
+0.91%

-1.33%

+1.85%

Backbone staked OSMO (BOSMO) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
--
0.00
What is Backbone staked OSMO (BOSMO)

This is a liquid staking derivative of OSMO, issued by Backbone Labs.

Disclaimer

BOSMO to Local Currencies

1 BOSMO to VND
5,196.659885
1 BOSMO to AUD
A$0.30214287
1 BOSMO to GBP
0.14810925
1 BOSMO to EUR
0.16983194
1 BOSMO to USD
$0.197479
1 BOSMO to MYR
RM0.83336138
1 BOSMO to TRY
8.02949614
1 BOSMO to JPY
¥29.029413
1 BOSMO to ARS
ARS$263.65618769
1 BOSMO to RUB
15.8378158
1 BOSMO to INR
17.3189083
1 BOSMO to IDR
Rp3,237.36013776
1 BOSMO to KRW
273.89547384
1 BOSMO to PHP
11.31752149
1 BOSMO to EGP
￡E.9.5777315
1 BOSMO to BRL
R$1.08021013
1 BOSMO to CAD
C$0.27054623
1 BOSMO to BDT
24.03121951
1 BOSMO to NGN
301.95526495
1 BOSMO to UAH
8.2151264
1 BOSMO to VES
Bs24.882354
1 BOSMO to CLP
$191.55463
1 BOSMO to PKR
Rs56.06823768
1 BOSMO to KZT
106.11336586
1 BOSMO to THB
฿6.39239523
1 BOSMO to TWD
NT$5.90659689
1 BOSMO to AED
د.إ0.72474793
1 BOSMO to CHF
Fr0.1579832
1 BOSMO to HKD
HK$1.54823536
1 BOSMO to MAD
.د.م1.79113453
1 BOSMO to MXN
$3.67705898
1 BOSMO to PLN
0.72474793
1 BOSMO to RON
лв0.86100844
1 BOSMO to SEK
kr1.90172277
1 BOSMO to BGN
лв0.33176472
1 BOSMO to HUF
Ft67.58323817
1 BOSMO to CZK
4.17273127
1 BOSMO to KWD
د.ك0.060231095
1 BOSMO to ILS
0.67735297