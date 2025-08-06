Backbone staked OSMO Price (BOSMO)
Backbone staked OSMO (BOSMO) is currently trading at 0.197479 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BOSMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BOSMO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOSMO price information.
During today, the price change of Backbone staked OSMO to USD was $ -0.0026757066041567.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Backbone staked OSMO to USD was $ +0.0295784638.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Backbone staked OSMO to USD was $ -0.0234714257.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Backbone staked OSMO to USD was $ -0.05787552579567613.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0026757066041567
|-1.33%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0295784638
|+14.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0234714257
|-11.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05787552579567613
|-22.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Backbone staked OSMO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.91%
-1.33%
+1.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is a liquid staking derivative of OSMO, issued by Backbone Labs.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Backbone staked OSMO (BOSMO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOSMO token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BOSMO to VND
₫5,196.659885
|1 BOSMO to AUD
A$0.30214287
|1 BOSMO to GBP
￡0.14810925
|1 BOSMO to EUR
€0.16983194
|1 BOSMO to USD
$0.197479
|1 BOSMO to MYR
RM0.83336138
|1 BOSMO to TRY
₺8.02949614
|1 BOSMO to JPY
¥29.029413
|1 BOSMO to ARS
ARS$263.65618769
|1 BOSMO to RUB
₽15.8378158
|1 BOSMO to INR
₹17.3189083
|1 BOSMO to IDR
Rp3,237.36013776
|1 BOSMO to KRW
₩273.89547384
|1 BOSMO to PHP
₱11.31752149
|1 BOSMO to EGP
￡E.9.5777315
|1 BOSMO to BRL
R$1.08021013
|1 BOSMO to CAD
C$0.27054623
|1 BOSMO to BDT
৳24.03121951
|1 BOSMO to NGN
₦301.95526495
|1 BOSMO to UAH
₴8.2151264
|1 BOSMO to VES
Bs24.882354
|1 BOSMO to CLP
$191.55463
|1 BOSMO to PKR
Rs56.06823768
|1 BOSMO to KZT
₸106.11336586
|1 BOSMO to THB
฿6.39239523
|1 BOSMO to TWD
NT$5.90659689
|1 BOSMO to AED
د.إ0.72474793
|1 BOSMO to CHF
Fr0.1579832
|1 BOSMO to HKD
HK$1.54823536
|1 BOSMO to MAD
.د.م1.79113453
|1 BOSMO to MXN
$3.67705898
|1 BOSMO to PLN
zł0.72474793
|1 BOSMO to RON
лв0.86100844
|1 BOSMO to SEK
kr1.90172277
|1 BOSMO to BGN
лв0.33176472
|1 BOSMO to HUF
Ft67.58323817
|1 BOSMO to CZK
Kč4.17273127
|1 BOSMO to KWD
د.ك0.060231095
|1 BOSMO to ILS
₪0.67735297