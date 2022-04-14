Backed NIU Technologies (BNIU) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Backed brings real-world assets (RWAs) such as stocks or ETFs to blockchain rails. For example, our product bNIU is a tracker certificate issued that tracks the price of the Niu Technologies stock
What makes your project unique? Backed issues permissionless tokens (bTokens) that represent ownership of structured products. Backed tokens are 1:1 backed by the underlying assets, held by Swiss third-party custodians, and are bankruptcy remote book-entry securities.
History of your project. Backed was incorporated in 2021 in Switzerland due to the regulatory clarity the Swiss DLT Act provided to the project. Backed released its first tokenized product on Ethereum in early Q1 2023. Backed now supports issuance and redemption on many different blockchains.
What’s next for your project? Backed is working to create the standard for tokenization with a network of protocols benefitting from RWAs on-chain.
What can your token be used for? Backed enables clients to access sustainable, low-risk yields while keeping their funds entirely on-chain. There is no need to go through TradFi onboarding processes or off-ramp crypto to fiat.
bTokens are utilized by the likes of Gnosis, Angle Protocol, Ribbon Finance, Aragon, and Blueberry to name a few.
Disclaimer: Backed DOES NOT sell its tokens to U.S. Persons or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons, and tokens are not marketed, offered, or solicited in the U.S. or in any other prohibited jurisdiction.
For a full list of prohibited and restricted countries and review of legal documentation, please visit https://www.backedassets.fi/legal-documentation
Understanding the tokenomics of Backed NIU Technologies (BNIU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BNIU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BNIU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
