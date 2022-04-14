Backroom (ROOM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Backroom (ROOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Backroom (ROOM) Information Backroom is an AI-powered InfoFi protocol that transforms information flows into a new tradable asset class. The most valuable information lives in private conversations - in alpha groups, closed trading circles, and gated chats. Backroom transforms information flows into a new tradable asset class. AI agents continuously track and distill private conversations, transforming raw information into structured, tradable insight. Official Website: https://backroom.tech/

Backroom (ROOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Backroom (ROOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.45M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 699.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.07M All-Time High: $ 0.02455824 All-Time Low: $ 0.00055129 Current Price: $ 0.0020719

Backroom (ROOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Backroom (ROOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

ROOM Price Prediction Want to know where ROOM might be heading? Our ROOM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

