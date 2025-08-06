What is Backstage Pass Notes (NOTES)

NOTES is the utility token powering the ANote Backstage Pass, the premium loyalty program of the ANote Music platform. The ANote Music platform is a marketplace where you can effortlessly earn royalties from some of the worlds most famous music. As you receive music royalties on a daily basis & use the ANote Music network, you will earn NOTES, unlocking higher tiers in the Backstage Pass loyalty program. As a you scale your royalties portfolio, your NOTES scales too. Designed to support both community members and music rights owners, NOTES bridges the gap between Web3 and Web2 technologies, creating a smooth connection that unlocks endless opportunities in the realm of music royalties.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Backstage Pass Notes (NOTES) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Backstage Pass Notes (NOTES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Backstage Pass Notes (NOTES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOTES token's extensive tokenomics now!