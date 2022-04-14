Backstage Pass Notes (NOTES) Tokenomics
NOTES is the utility token powering the ANote Backstage Pass, the premium loyalty program of the ANote Music platform.
The ANote Music platform is a marketplace where you can effortlessly earn royalties from some of the worlds most famous music. As you receive music royalties on a daily basis & use the ANote Music network, you will earn NOTES, unlocking higher tiers in the Backstage Pass loyalty program.
As a you scale your royalties portfolio, your NOTES scales too. Designed to support both community members and music rights owners, NOTES bridges the gap between Web3 and Web2 technologies, creating a smooth connection that unlocks endless opportunities in the realm of music royalties.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Backstage Pass Notes (NOTES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Backstage Pass Notes (NOTES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NOTES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NOTES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
