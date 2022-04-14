Backstage Pass Notes (NOTES) Information

NOTES is the utility token powering the ANote Backstage Pass, the premium loyalty program of the ANote Music platform.

The ANote Music platform is a marketplace where you can effortlessly earn royalties from some of the worlds most famous music. As you receive music royalties on a daily basis & use the ANote Music network, you will earn NOTES, unlocking higher tiers in the Backstage Pass loyalty program.

As a you scale your royalties portfolio, your NOTES scales too. Designed to support both community members and music rights owners, NOTES bridges the gap between Web3 and Web2 technologies, creating a smooth connection that unlocks endless opportunities in the realm of music royalties.