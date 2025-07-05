Bag on Bonk (BAG) Tokenomics
What Is BAG Token?
BAG Token is a memecoin launched on Solana on July 5, 2025. The project is built around the backpack as a cultural symbol on Bonk, representing the idea of carrying value, memes, and identity across Web3.
BAG Token has been a recognisable symbol within the Bonk ecosystem even prior to its official launch, serving as a cultural marker for Solana’s meme-fi community. In July 2025, the project underwent a community takeover, placing future development and direction under the control of its holder base.
While its foundation is meme culture, BAG Token is also expanding into practical applications through gaming-focused decentralized applications (DApps) and staking. Its identity as the “backpack of the blockchain” reflects its dual role as both a cultural emblem and a functional Solana token.
Bag on Bonk (BAG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bag on Bonk (BAG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bag on Bonk (BAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bag on Bonk (BAG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BAG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BAG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BAG Price Prediction
Want to know where BAG might be heading? Our BAG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
