Bag on Bonk (BAG) Information

What Is BAG Token?

BAG Token is a memecoin launched on Solana on July 5, 2025. The project is built around the backpack as a cultural symbol on Bonk, representing the idea of carrying value, memes, and identity across Web3.

BAG Token has been a recognisable symbol within the Bonk ecosystem even prior to its official launch, serving as a cultural marker for Solana’s meme-fi community. In July 2025, the project underwent a community takeover, placing future development and direction under the control of its holder base.

While its foundation is meme culture, BAG Token is also expanding into practical applications through gaming-focused decentralized applications (DApps) and staking. Its identity as the “backpack of the blockchain” reflects its dual role as both a cultural emblem and a functional Solana token.