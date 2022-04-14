Bagholder (BAG) Tokenomics

Bagholder (BAG) Tokenomics

USD

Bagholder (BAG) Information

Bagholder is an ERC20 derived from the fractionalisation of a growing emblem vault of dank rare pepes.

The liquidity pool from the $bagholder vault collects fees, those fees will be used to further accrue rarepepes for this vault to own. any trading will enduce fee collection meaning chart progress in either directions helps to form more value into the underlying asset (the collection).

Token Holders are free to add more assets to the vault, to assist the $bagholder community as a whole, but it is not required.

Initial Holders of the bagholder token are mostly RAREPEPE OGs which have further contributed part of their own loved collection into the vault in return for a share of token supply.

RAREPEPEs is the original NFT community, born in the guts in bitcoin op_returns with a history from 2015. While the vault may contain other assets of interest and value our main concern is more RAREPEPEs eventually being able to track us through the legedary RAREPEPEs holder leaderboard.

Official Website:
https://rarepepebag.com

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 554.81K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02039323
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00214906
Current Price:
$ 0.00554806
Bagholder (BAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bagholder (BAG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BAG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BAG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.